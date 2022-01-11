State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,043 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in East West Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,224,000 after purchasing an additional 287,107 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 207.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 246,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

