State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,007 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lyft worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

