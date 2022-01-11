Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

STRL opened at $26.53 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $763.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after buying an additional 71,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

