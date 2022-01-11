Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 56 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $373.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day moving average of $345.55. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.