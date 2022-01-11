Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 68.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 146.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

