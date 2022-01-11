Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New $89,000 Investment in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $878.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Endo International plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

