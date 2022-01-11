stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00057246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.11 or 0.07405893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,757.02 or 0.99753771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

