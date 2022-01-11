STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.61 ($51.83).

STM stock opened at €42.43 ($48.22) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

