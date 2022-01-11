Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,536 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,181% compared to the average daily volume of 276 call options.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 322,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,995. The stock has a market cap of $397.95 million, a P/E ratio of 97.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

