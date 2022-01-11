Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
