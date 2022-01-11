Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.75. 4,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,433. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

