Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research firms recently commented on INN. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 17,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

