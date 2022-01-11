Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.
Several research firms recently commented on INN. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Summit Hotel Properties stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 17,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61.
In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
