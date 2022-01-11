Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.86.

SU opened at $26.61 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

