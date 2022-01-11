Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Shares Down 1%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.16. 147,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 95,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.