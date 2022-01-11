SVB Leerink Comments on Progyny, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

PGNY stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $3,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,421 shares of company stock worth $19,384,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

