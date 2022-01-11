Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

