Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of GFL Environmental worth $24,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 616.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 627,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 539,557 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

