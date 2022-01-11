Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Tempur Sealy International worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPX opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

