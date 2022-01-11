Swiss National Bank Sells 15,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Royalty Pharma worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

RPRX opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

