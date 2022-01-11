SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-11.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.45. SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.88.

SNX stock opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

