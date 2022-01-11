Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 107 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $416.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.03. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on IGM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

