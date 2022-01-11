Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

GWRE stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $131.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

