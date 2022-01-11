Synovus Financial Corp Has $442,000 Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veracyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,121,000 after acquiring an additional 313,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veracyte by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after acquiring an additional 389,722 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

