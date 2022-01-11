Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $541.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $624.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.