Synovus Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

