Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,256 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

