Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,428 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tapestry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

