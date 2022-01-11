Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

