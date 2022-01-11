Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,101,812,000 after acquiring an additional 165,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. 121,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,758,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $81.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.