Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,562 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,007,000 after buying an additional 136,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.