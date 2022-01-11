Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $30.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $30,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,657,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.16. 80,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,323. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

