Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $1.06 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $707.24. 2,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,246. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $709.94 and its 200 day moving average is $642.52. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.