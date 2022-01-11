Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 60,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

