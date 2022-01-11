Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,666 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 73,110 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,857,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

