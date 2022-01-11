Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes $266,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in News by 34.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 345.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 254,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 197,461 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in News during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 1,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,581. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

