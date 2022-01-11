T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $170.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.27.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

