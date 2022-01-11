Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Reaches $0.0526

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $14.04 million and $1.39 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

