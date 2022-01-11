Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $164,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

