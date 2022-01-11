Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,654,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 52,438 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

