Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

TNDM stock opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,067. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.