Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,156 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $76,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.95 and a 200-day moving average of $245.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

