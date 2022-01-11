TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Masco worth $24,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 57,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,086,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 44,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

MAS stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

