TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS stock opened at $231.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

