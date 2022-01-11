TD Asset Management Inc. Has $25.82 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,402 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Campbell Soup worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

