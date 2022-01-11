TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Leidos worth $22,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

LDOS opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.