TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 421 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of VeriSign worth $21,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 27.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 83.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $236.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,555 shares of company stock worth $9,313,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.