TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PETZ opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. TDH has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $14.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Get TDH alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TDH by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TDH by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TDH by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TDH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.