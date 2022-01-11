Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 127,455 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $58,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

