Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. IAA makes up 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.27% of IAA worth $93,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in IAA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IAA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $66.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

