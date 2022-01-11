Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $109.69 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $109,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.96 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average is $191.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.30.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

